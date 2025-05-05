Peabody raises concerns over acquisition of Anglo American coal assets due to Moranbah issues

Anglo American on Monday said a small contained ignition occurred in the goaf at Moranbah North mine, resulting in the controlled and safe withdrawal of all personnel to the surface. Image: Supplied

Peabody Energy has taken a significant step in its planned acquisition of steelmaking coal assets from Anglo American Plc by formally notifying the latter of a Material Adverse Change (MAC). This pivotal development stems from complications related to the Moranbah North Mine, which has remained inactive since a gas ignition event occurred on March 31, 2025. Last month, Anglo American confirmed that it was engaging Peabody Energy in discussions to finalise the disposal of its Australian steelmaking coal assets to the United States-based company for $3.7 billion.

In a statement on Monday, Peabody’s President and CEO, Jim Grech, expressed the company's challenge. "While we have remained on track to complete the steelmaking coal acquisition from Anglo, the issues at Moranbah North have created significant uncertainty around the transaction," Grech said. "A substantial share of the acquisition value was associated with Moranbah North, yet there is no known timetable for resuming longwall production."

The ramifications of this situation are profound. If the MAC is not rectified to Peabody's satisfaction within the constrained timeframe outlined in the acquisition agreements, the company may opt to terminate these agreements. This could have far-reaching implications not only for Peabody and Anglo American but also for the broader market, as steelmaking coal is a critical component in energy and steel production. Peabody's strategy and commitment to sustainability remain at the forefront of its operations. As a leading coal producer, the company contends with the dual challenge of maintaining its business viability while adhering to environmental responsibilities.

As negotiations unfold, industry stakeholders will be closely monitoring how these developments affect Peabody's future and the status of the acquisition, signalling potentially transformative changes in the coal sector and steel markets. Meanwhile, Anglo American on Monday said a small contained ignition occurred in the goaf at Moranbah North mine, resulting in the controlled and safe withdrawal of all personnel to the surface. Anglo American said initial re-entry to Moranbah North mine was completed on 19 April 2025 and said it was continuing to work closely with the safety regulator, Resources Safety & Health Queensland, industry experts and other key stakeholders as they progress towards a structured restart to longwall production once it is determined that it is safe to do so.