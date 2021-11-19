Zoetis South Africa named best place to work in the country for 2021

Zoetis South Africa, an animal health company named best place to work in the country for 2021. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Zoetis South Africa was officially recognised as one of the best places to work in the country for 2021.

The animal health company received the certification from Best Places to Work, an internationally recognised programme that identifies top workplaces across the world.

The programme gave employees the opportunity to give feedback about their workplace experience to their employees. They did this through Best Places to Work’s eight workplace factors on which the employees ranked the company.

These are: leadership, human resources practices, compensation, teamwork and relationships, corporate social responsibility, benefits, employee engagement and workplace and procedures.

According to Best Place to Work, more than 88% of Zoetis South Africa’s employees said the business offered a positive environment and challenging work. The programme said 99% of the company’s workers recommended the organisation 17% higher than the average South African business.

The general manager of Zoetis South Africa, Adrian Pratt, said they were extremely proud to receive the Best Place to Work Certification. He said it was a testament to the company’s culture where his colleagues made a difference.

“Through our dedication to our customers and each other we have created an environment that we all enjoy being a part of. A big thank you to all our colleagues for your contribution in making Zoetis South Africa a great place to work,” he said.

The organisation’s Human Resources head, Erica Appels, said they were honoured and proud to have received this recognition.

“I’ve worked for many companies in my career and the culture at Zoetis is by far the best, healthiest and most inclusive work environment I’ve experienced. I’m extremely proud to be part of an organisation that always strives to do the best for their colleagues, customers, and the community, and to quote our colleagues: “We’re not just a company, we’re a family and we are committed to the same cause and love what we do!”

