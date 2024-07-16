Airlink boosts Durban-Harare route with daily flights

Airlink operates the route with its modern 44-seat Embraer E140 regional jets on the route. Photo: SUPPLIED

Southern Africa’s regional airline, Airlink is adding more frequencies to its direct Durban-Harare service to provide a daily return flight from August 7, 2024.

Airlink yesterday said the additional flights will operate on Wednesdays, departing from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport at 10.30am and arriving at Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airport at 12.40pm.

The return service leaves Harare at 1.20pm and lands in Durban at 3.35pm.

“We are going daily on the route in response to our customers’ positive reaction to the convenience and great value of our direct service on this route,” said Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster.

“It is an appealing combination that promotes business, trade, tourism, and travel between the two key cities and enhances the economic competitiveness of the regions they support.”

Airlink operates the route with its modern 44-seat Embraer E140 regional jets on the route.

Fares include a 20kg free economy class checked-in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance.

Onboard, customers are treated to a complimentary light meal and refreshments. The airline’s cabins are designed for comfort with generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seats – Airlink aircraft do not have middle seats.

Airlink flights are scheduled to provide convenient connections with other domestic and regional services as well as with long-haul flights provided by the company’s constellation of global airline partners.

