Mosha Senyolo elected first black female president of ASAQS

The Association of South African Quantity Surveyors (ASAQS) has elected Mosha Senyolo as its new president, making history as the first black woman to lead this prestigious organisation.

“Becoming the first black woman president of such a globally respected organisation was never something I aimed for personally,” Senyolo said.

“However, I am tremendously honoured and filled with gratitude. This achievement stands as a testament to the dedication, unwavering commitment, and deep passion I have for our profession.”

In 2021, Senyolo was appointed junior vice-president of ASAQS, a role she said provided her with invaluable insights and preparation for the presidency.

“I had the opportunity to closely observe the responsibilities of senior leadership within our organisation. I also gained a deep understanding of the ASAQS operations, challenges, and strategic direction.”

As president, she said she hoped to build on the ASAQS legacy while also making some necessary changes.

“With my tenure, I aim to prioritise turning innovative ideas into tangible, measurable achievements which will be built on the strong foundation laid by past presidents,” she said.

“I intend to focus on enhancing member engagement and satisfaction through tailored programmes and communication strategies. Ultimately, my goal is to foster a culture of continuous improvement, where every initiative contributes to our collective success and the advancement of our profession.”

Senyolo acknowledged that it took a lot of time and commitment to serve on the ASAQS board, and said the simple reason for her dedication was “patriotism” – a value which drives her in her personal and professional life.

“My first inspiration was my father, Thabo Senyolo, who has been noted by the School of Construction, Economics and Management at Wits University to be the first black-qualified quantity surveyor,” she said.

“Patriotism, in my lived experience, embodies a belief in something greater than oneself. I draw inspiration from fellow South Africans who zealously represent both their professions and our nation.

