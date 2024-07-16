Murray & Roberts is awarded a $200 million mine development contract

A Murray & Roberts Holdings subsidiary has been awarded a $200 million (R3.64 billion) multi-year underground mine development and construction contract.

The Johannesburg-based international construction and engineering company said in a JSE regulatory notice yesterday that its Cementation Americas subsidiary had been awarded a mine construction project with a major mining house in Latin America.

“This significant award reinforces Cementation Americas’ strong capability to deliver on large underground mine construction projects for top-tier clients,” the group’s directors said.

Cementation Americas has provided mine engineering and construction services to the Latin American market since 2003 and has successfully completed multiple large-scale complex mine construction scopes of work in this mining market.

In the six months to December 31, 2023, Murray & Roberts held an order book of R14.7bn, down from R16.1bn a year before, and near orders worth R10.2bn. The group also at that stage reduced its attributable loss substantially to R95m from R2.53bn.

The group’s mining businesses generate most of its revenue and earnings, and is diversified across the northern and southern hemispheres, trading under the Cementation brand. Cementation Americas is the market leader in the North American market and Murray & Roberts Cementation in the southern African market.

BUSINESS REPORT