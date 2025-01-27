British American Tobacco announces buy back of shares from Merrill Lynch International

British American Tobacco (BAT) announced on Monday on the JSE news service (SENS) that the company purchased its ordinary shares of 25 pence each (shares) from Merrill Lynch International as part of its buyback programme.

BAT said that this was in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting that was held in April last year.

“Following the purchase and cancellation of these shares, the company will have 2,207,372,793 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) which carry voting rights and will hold 133,266,206 ordinary shares in treasury. This information may be used by shareholders to determine whether they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules,” BAT stated.

