Makgosi Mabaso appointed as chief commercial officer for Openserve

Makgosi Mabaso has been appointed as Openserve’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1 January 2025, the company announced on Tuesday.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for the organisation that is leading the way in wholesale connectivity solutions in South Africa,” Openserve said in a statement.

Makgosi is no stranger to Openserve or this position.

Between 2018 and 2019, she successfully held the CCO role before moving to the Telkom Group CEO’s office, where she provided vital strategic support.

Most recently, she served as Managing Executive for Telkom Business and Home Solutions within the Consumer Business Unit, where she played a critical role in delivering customer-centric solutions and driving operational excellence.

“I am looking forward to driving our One Telkom strategy by leveraging synergies within the Group,” she said.

With her extensive experience, deep industry knowledge, and proven leadership, Makgosi is uniquely positioned to spearhead Openserve’s commercial strategy and further solidify its status as South Africa’s leading wholesale network provider, the company said.

BUSINESS REPORT