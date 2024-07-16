We’re in the AI hardware-era

A display shows Samsung devices during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil the next generation of artificial intelligent-powered Galaxy phones at the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall in Paris on July 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

There’s an AI race under way between technology companies. It started with AI software, however, now it’s about hardware. A major part of it is about which company will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its hardware products. It is for this reason that you’ve seen some launch AI smartphones, laptops and other hardware products.

There’s even new companies developing special products for the AI-era, think AI Pin and Rabbit R1s. In 2024, Apple and Samsung entered the AI hardware race. So far, it seems Samsung is leading the race. Earlier this year Samsung launched their AI phone, now the South Korean tech-giant has launched a suite of AI-powered products.

Last week, Samsung launched its first AI-powered foldable phones, the Fold 6 and Flip 6. The AI functionality which stands out about the devices is the interpreter mode, which can be used when translating a conversation. The translating functionality has conversation mode and listening mode. The functionality lets the user run the microphone as someone talks in another language, and the user is able to see their speech translated as text on the screen.

In addition to the foldable devices, Samsung also launched new Galaxy buds (earphones) which may take translation to another level. The earbuds have real-time translation via Samsung’s interpreter mode. If these earbuds perform as intended they will enable you to easily communicate with people who speak other languages.

To enable its AI powers, Samsung has partnered with Google. This partnership allows Samsung to have access to Gemini. The Google AI technology, Gemini, enables Samsung’s devices to have direct access to Google’s best family of AI models on your phone so you can get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more. One such functionality that has now been enabled on Samsung devices will enable a user to conduct Circle-to-Search to get solutions to mathematical equations.

Once again Samsung is pursuing a new technology category with the Samsung ring. The wearable is another tool that can be used to measure health and wellness status. Samsung launched the product earlier this year however now it highlighted another functionality for the wearable.

The ring will look at your data and then recommend your readiness to take on the day based on factors like sleep quality and your recent activity-levels. Samsung seems to be focusing a lot on health and wellness. The tech giant has introduced another watch, the Samsung Watch Ultra for sport enthusiasts and adventurers.

For the first time, it seems hardware products are getting a new life through AI integration. The latest products from Samsung are showing us what we are about to see from other manufacturers. If devices were dumb in the past they will now become smart on the basis of using AI to assist the user. I was impressed by how the Fold 6 was able to enhance my simple drawing into an impressive artwork.

As we adopt AI-powered products consumers need to be aware that they will require more of their data. AI-powered hardware will try to understand the user based on their input in order to assist further. Most tech companies have promised that they will do everything in their power to protect user-data.

If user-data is protected, consumers lives will be transformed by AI-powered hardware. We now know about Samsung’s approach to AI hardware, it will be interesting to see the AI hardware approach of other leading companies.

Wesley Diphoko is a technology analyst. He has been operating at the intersection of tech and media as the Editor of FastCompany (SA). Follow him on X via: @WesleyDiphoko

