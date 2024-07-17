Ngqura takes delivery of new equipment to boost loading rates in citrus mid-season

Transnet Port Terminals is investing in equipment across its terminals with the Ngqura Container Terminal the recent recipient of 50 haulers mid-citrus season. Photo: SUPPLIED

The Ngqura Container Terminal (NCT) in Gqeberha has taken delivery of 50 new haulers to increase citrus loading rates as mid-season approaches as part of Transnet Port Terminal’s (TPT’s) focus on improved reliability and efficiency.

TPT yesterday said the haulers were key in moving containers within the terminal and forming part of varying initiatives ensuring the implementation of Transnet’s Recovery Plan.

It said their acquisition will also provide relief to the technical team that oversees planned maintenance.

TPT managing executive in the Eastern Cape Wandisa Vazi said improved reliability and availability of equipment resulting from an increased fleet would improve efficiency.

“It feels good to give a performing team additional resources because we can then uphold what we have promised our customers,” Vazi said.

“The arrival of these haulers will make it possible for us to achieve current financial year targets,” he said.

Popular choice for container shipping lines, the Port of Ngqura handles just more than 6 million tons of cargo per year – over 400 vessel calls – and is geared to serve West and East African, European and Asian trade routes, making it a popular choice for container shipping lines.

The port also serves the industrial bulk commodity requirements of the regional and national hinterland. It offers a 24-hour marine service with three 70 ton bollard pull tugs.

Since the beginning of the citrus season, NCT has maintained good performance as cited in a recent industry meeting where the Citrus Growers Association commended the terminal and depot set up, acclaiming it as the best in the country and worth positioning it as a benchmark.

The investment marks an exciting new phase for TPT in the Eastern Cape Region, setting the stage for improved service delivery and sustained growth.

NCT is the fourth terminal at TPT to receive equipment in the past five months.

The Richards Bay Terminals took delivery of 75 dumpers and 35 pay-loaders in March, 2024. The Durban Container Terminals took delivery of 35 haulers as well in the same month, while the Cape Town Container Terminal took delivery of 10 haulers in June, 2024. – BR Reporter