Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said he intends to ensure that farmers, farmworkers and the sector have the loudest voice for the development of agriculture and food security. Picture: Henk Kruger/Independent Newspapers

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has said that he wanted to work with a number of other departments that fall outside his portfolio, in a transversal way so that they could really unlock the potential of the agriculture sector as an engine room of job creation, economic growth, and development of the rural economy.

Delivering the department’s budget vote yesterday, Steenhuisen said this was the GNU-approach to the sector.

“There are a number of other departments that fall outside of agriculture, but which have a direct impact on agriculture… These include transport that covers the essential road and rail routes that farmers require to get their goods to market,” he said.

“The ports that farmers require to get their goods to international markets, and of course the SAPS which are essential partners if we are to improve rural safety and protect our most important assets –farmers and farmworkers from violent criminals.”

Steenhuisen said the Department of Water and Sanitation would also be an essential partner in improving both access to and development of water resources.

“I intend to ensure that our farmers, farmworkers and the sector have the loudest voice in the room with me working in their corner…

“Yes, I undertake to use this opportunity as a chance to do something together with all role-players, including the honourable members of this House for the sector, and yes, I will be on the sector’s side as together we open more gates of opportunity for our farmers, farmworkers and sectoral partners,” Steenhuisen said.

Nkhensani Mashimbyi, an agricultural economist at Absa AgriBusiness, commended Steenhuisen for what they called his “proactive efforts in swiftly identifying and implementing pivotal plans and actions”.

“These initiatives aim to address long-standing challenges within the agricultural sector while also leveraging the commendable successes achieved by industry stakeholders so far,” Mashimbyi said.

“In recent months, the agricultural industry has faced several setbacks, including outbreaks of animal diseases, port inefficiencies, and EU export restrictions on citrus, among others,” she said.

Mashimbyi added that the minister’s collaborative approach in addressing these and other long-standing issues such as food security, and access to finance holds great potential for success.

“One notable example is the local soy bean industry, which stands as one of South Africa’s biggest agricultural and agro-processing success stories. Through impeccable collaborative efforts, industry stakeholders have successfully driven the expansion and growth of this industry,” she pointed out.

“We also note that the minister acknowledged the progress made in terms of technology, including biotechnology in the sector, and that he identified the need to have up-to-date policy and legislation to ensure we remain a progressive sector competing internationally,” Mashimbyi said.

Absa AgriBusiness said it was highly commendable that funds have been specifically allocated to initiatives aimed at addressing core issues that would fundamentally drive change such as the R10 million for the National Biosecurity Hub programme; R22m for pest and disease surveillance; as well as various farmer support programmes.

“As a financier, we are familiar with the areas of development and challenges faced by our producers and we are committed to supporting the growth of the agricultural industry,” it said.

“Furthermore, the importance of remaining resilient as a sector, requires further research and investment in sustainability to assist us in expanding our competitive advantage in global markets,” it said.

Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA, said the necessary step the Department of Agriculture should follow from now on was the clear communication of the 2022 adopted Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP), and renewed ambition with all stakeholders across all levels of government.

“This could happen alongside the engagements with various organised agriculture leaders. The regrouping and assurance that the AAMP is the country’s guiding policy is necessary.

“After that, a delivery process with timelines would be required for the Department of Agriculture to regain confidence, as some may have doubted the implementation,” Sihlobo said.