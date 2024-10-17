Business 101: Five ways to become a better boss

With October 16 being Boss’s Day, it’s the perfect time to reflect on your leadership approach and identify areas for improvement. Image: AI generated.

As an entrepreneur or business owner, you likely wear many hats – salesperson, strategist and HR, to name a few.

But the most crucial role you play in your business is that of a leader.

Being a good boss or manager not only influences your team’s performance; it also has a major impact on your corporate culture and overall success.

Whether you’re running a small start-up or managing a growing small and medium enterprise (SME), improving your leadership skills can directly impact productivity, employee retention, and ultimately your bottom line.

With October 16 being Boss’s Day, it’s the perfect time to reflect on your leadership approach and identify areas for improvement.

Here are five things you can do to become a better boss or manager:

1.Prioritise clear communication

Effective communication is the foundation of good leadership. A common fault in managers is to assume that their team members understand what is expected of them.

But without clear, direct communication, you run the risk of confusing your employees, which can result in frustration and unnecessary mistakes.

Whether it be through emails, in meetings, or with quick check-ins, communicate regularly to ensure that your team remains aligned with your goals and vision.

It’s important to remember, however, that good communication also involves listening – encourage feedback and be receptive to alternative ideas and concerns. Employees who feel heard and understood are more likely to stay engaged and committed.

2.Develop emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is the ability to recognise and manage your own emotions, while also recognising and responding to the emotions of others. It’s a skill that many successful managers have in common because it helps create a supportive and productive work environment.

By being aware of your employees’ emotional states and understanding what motivates them, you can tailor your leadership style to meet their needs.

For example, some employees might appreciate public recognition for a job well done, while others might cringe at the very thought of this and prefer a more private acknowledgment. Emotional intelligence enables you to build better relationships, handle conflicts more effectively, and improve team cohesion.

3.Foster a culture of accountability

Accountability is crucial for maintaining high standards of work and ensuring that your team operates efficiently. However, there’s a fine line between holding employees accountable and micromanaging. And while the former drives results, the latter can stifle motivation.

Start by setting clear, measurable goals for your team and regularly reviewing their progress. When something doesn’t go according to plan, use it as an opportunity to learn rather than assign blame. This fosters a growth mindset within the team, encouraging employees to take ownership of their work. Likewise, be willing to accept responsibility as a leader when things go wrong. A culture of accountability starts at the top, and your employees will follow your example.

4.Invest in developing your employees

One of the most powerful things you can do as a boss is to invest in your employees' growth. Offering opportunities for training, upskilling, or career advancement not only enhances their skillset but also demonstrates that you are invested in their future.

Employee development can take many forms, from formal training sessions to on-the-job coaching or even simply providing the tools and resources needed for them to do their job effectively. By nurturing your team’s talents, you not only build a stronger workforce but also increase employee satisfaction and loyalty.

5.Lead by example

People naturally follow leaders who practise what they preach. As a manager, your behaviour sets the tone for the rest of the organisation. Whether it’s demonstrating a strong work ethic, showing respect to colleagues, or being open to feedback, your actions will have a lasting impact on your team’s morale and productivity.

If you want your team to take initiative, be creative, and work collaboratively, you need to model those behaviours yourself. Remember, consistency is key, so be the type of team member you want your employees to be, both in your daily work and professional attitude.

Ben Bierman is the MD at Business Partners Limited.

