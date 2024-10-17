Lanseria Smart City kicks off with the start of R320m water treatment plant

As part of the broader “Lanseria Mega Project,” this facility is intended to accommodate a burgeoning population estimated between 350 000 to 500 000 residents. Picture: Supplied

In an ambitious move towards modern urbanisation, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision for the Lanseria Smart City has officially taken its first steps.

With the development set to commence later this month, a cutting-edge water-treatment plant anticipated to produce 2 megalitres per day (2MLD) is at the heart of this project, laying the groundwork for one of South Africa’s most significant infrastructure developments.

Budgeted at over R320 million, this state-of-the-art facility is designed to not only address the critical lack of bulk infrastructure in the Lanseria region but also significantly reduce environmental impact.

The project is projected to save 300 000 tons of CO2 emissions while reusing 90% of the water processed, making it 4-8 times less power intensive compared to traditional plants.

Scheduled for completion within 18 months, the water treatment plant's implementation will begin with a sod-turning ceremony next week.

Following this, the development team will engage in public consultations to finalise designs for essential access roads and other supporting infrastructure.

As part of the broader “Lanseria Mega Project,” this facility is intended to accommodate a burgeoning population estimated between 350 000 to 500 000 residents. The plant is projected to generate 4 500 jobs, provide potable water to approximately 1 800 inhabitants, and offer more than 300 000 square metres of commercial space, marking a significant economic boon for the area.

Led by Crosspoint Property Investments, the water treatment plant will serve as a pioneer reference site for a suite of smart technologies aimed at promoting sustainable water management in Lanseria.

Crosspoint’s CEO, Sizakele Mabuza-Kekana, yesterday expressed optimism about the project’s impact, emphasizing the necessity of such a facility.

"This is certainly the start of the overall development. The advantage is that it will have a privately-owned and -run water treatment plant through which grey water will be recycled for reuse in flushing toilets and watering gardens. We couldn't start developing the Township without a bulk water treatment system that gives everyone from shareholders to investors and others confidence,” Mabuza-Kekana said.

“The consent to build such infrastructure has been obtained from the relevant authorities. Crosspoint has secured major international financial backing from Exim Finance Limited and Invest International Capital B.V with a medium to long-term vision to provide innovative funding models, implement and operate sustainable water services infrastructure to support investment in Lanseria Smart City.”

Initial residential developments are projected to feature 1 000 mid-market units alongside 700 GAP housing units, catering to diverse economic demographics.

“Through securing funding, and technical partners for a turnkey delivery of the WWTP, Crosspoint is now in a position to exercise its Option on the land, becoming co-owners with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as per a Co-ownership Agreement signed at the time of the Option Agreement,” she explained.

President Ramaphosa has described this project as a “truly post-apartheid city,” stressing its intent to create a vibrant and modern urban environment.

“This is a real city that is rising from the ground up...we have put together an innovative process that will fund the electricity, water, digital infrastructure and roads that will be the foundation of this new city,” he said.

“It will not only be smart and 5G-ready, but will be a leading benchmark for green infrastructure, both continentally and internationally.”

The Lanseria Smart City’s formation can be traced back to its introduction to the PIC in 2015. Since its approval in 2017, the project has navigated various stages, culminating in the current drive towards essential bulk infrastructure.

Mabuza-Kekana highlighted that developing a privately-owned sewage treatment package plant is critical to advance the township’s mixed-use developments.

BUSINESS REPORT