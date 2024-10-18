Bheki Mthembu steps into the role of chief revenue officer at PPC

Bheki Mthembu’s deep understanding of both the local and African markets will be essential as PPC navigates this transformative phase. Picture: Supplied

In a significant move aimed at revitalising its organisational strategy, PPC has announced the appointment of Bheki Mthembu as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective 1 November 2024.

Mthembu’s nearly three-decade tenure with the company positions him as an invaluable asset to the executive team, where he is set to spearhead the organisation’s revenue-generating initiatives alongside its sales and marketing functions.

Matias Cardarelli, CEO of PPC, expressed his confidence in Mthembu’s leadership.

“I have appointed Bheki because I believe that he will play a pivotal role while we drive organisational reset and turnaround to ensure our profitability and sustainability,” Cardarelli said.

This endorsement underscores the expectations and responsibilities that accompany this critical role within PPC.

Commencing his journey with PPC as an industrial chemist in 1995, Mthembu’s career trajectory is marked by significant accomplishments and leadership positions.

He has served not only as the CEO of PPC’s operations in Rwanda but has also been at the helm of PPC Africa’s Inland Business Unit. Most recently, he held the position of PPC RSA Head of Industrial, demonstrating a multifaceted understanding of the company’s operations and strategic objectives.

Mthembu's deep understanding of both the local and African markets will be essential as PPC navigates this transformative phase. His unique insights and substantial experience will undoubtedly contribute to developing innovative strategies that align with current market demands and enhance the company's competitive edge.

With sustainability becoming increasingly vital in today’s business landscape, Mthembu’s expertise will be pivotal in shaping PPC’s commitment to profitability, ensuring it meets the challenges of the industry head-on. As he steps into this new role, the company and its stakeholders look forward to the fresh perspectives and insights he will bring.

