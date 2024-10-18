Food security crisis deepens in South Africa as one in four children face hunger

The South African Food Security Index 2024 shows that by 2023, 11.8% of households said they were consuming a lower variety of food than usual given economic constraints. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi Independent Newspapers

South Africa’s food security has plummeted to its lowest levels in over a decade, as outlined in the South African Food Security Index 2024 compiled by economists at the University of Stellenbosch.

The Index, which peaked at 64.9 in 2019, has dropped to a disheartening 45.3 in 2023, reflecting a serious surge in food insecurity across the nation.

The implications of this downward trend are serious. For the first time in recent years, the Index indicates that on average, more South Africans are experiencing greater levels of food deprivation than any year since records began in 2012.

The journey towards ending hunger in South Africa requires unity and action from all sectors of society, to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry in a country rich in resources.

Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer for the Shoprite Group, highlighted that child hunger remains a particularly concerning issue.

“As many as one in four children are growth-stunted – a number which is especially alarming given the country’s overall level of economic development,” Raghubir remarked.

Disparities in food security manifest starkly across different demographics and regions. Findings reveal that one in four of the poorest households reported that children in their homes went hungry last year.

Moreover, food security challenges are markedly more severe in female-headed households, which exhibit higher risks of hunger (16.7% in rural areas and 11.9% in urban areas) compared to male-headed counterparts (12.5% rural and 8.7% urban).

The Index outlines a broader picture of societal struggle, with 11.8% of households confessing to consuming a lower variety of food than usual due to economic constraints.

While areas like Limpopo have displayed surprising resilience, the Eastern Cape has tragically slipped into “poor” food security territory in 2023. Nationally, the availability of food has declined, dropping from a peak of 2.8 tons of raw food per person annually in 2017 to 2.6 tons per person in 2022.

Central to the intent of the Shoprite Group’s commissioning of the Index is the desire to better understand the current state of food security, identify significant gaps, and inform better decision-making processes.

The findings foreshadow a troubling trajectory where food security could further deteriorate over the next decade without immediate and effective intervention.

However, it also points to a hopeful narrative underscoring South Africa's previous successes in reducing hunger levels. It remains clear that concerted efforts by policymakers and relevant stakeholders are critical to replicate that success.

Raghubir reiterated the commitment of the Shoprite Group to make food affordable and accessible to its price-sensitive customers.

“We will continue to fight hunger by offering the lowest possible prices in our Shoprite and USave stores, alongside an extensive surplus food donation programme, a fleet of mobile soup kitchens, and community food garden initiatives,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Alan Fleming, CEO of Afrika Tikkun Agriculture, highlighted the economic disparities and high unemployment rates as key drivers behind escalating food insecurity.

Large, low-income households are disproportionately affected, particularly in the densely populated Gauteng province, where a worrying 35% of the population faces severe food insecurity.

“We call on government, the private sector and the public to continue supporting initiatives that promote agricultural development, empower young people, and create sustainable solutions to hunger and food insecurity,” Fleming urged.

