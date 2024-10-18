Golf for Everyone: OR Tambo Golf Invitational makes the sport accessible and fun for all

Held at Clovelly Country Club, in Cape Town, the 2024 Golf Invitational was not only about keeping OR Tambo’s legacy and values alive, but it was also about driving change and breaking barriers in sports. Photo: Leon Lestrade/ Independent Media

Golf has long been linked to wealth and exclusivity due to membership, equipment, and maintenance fees. But this association is changing progressively, and we see more and more people from different backgrounds learning and getting the hang of this precision sport.

As one of OR Tambo’s favourite sports, it was only fitting to create an initiative around it while supporting our communities.

The 2024 Golf Invitational was not only about keeping OR Tambo’s legacy and values alive, but it was also about driving change and breaking barriers in sports.

Held at Clovelly Country Club, in Cape Town, the event brought together players of all skill levels, from first-time beginners to seasoned golfers sharing tips and laughter under sunny skies.

Making golf accessible to all was key, and creating a welcoming space for everyone to connect, learn and enjoy the game. With the incredible support of the event’s sponsors, this year’s invitational was a true success. From all who came to cheer and celebrate, a memorable day was enjoyed.

