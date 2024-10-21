Eskom prepaid customers must update meters before November 24 or face lack of power

Prepaid electricity customers have until November 24, 2024 to update their meters. Picture: File

Eskom on Monday urged prepaid electricity customers to recode their meters by November 24as required by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA) or face a lack of power.

After this deadline, meters will no longer accept electricity tokens unless they are updated to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2.

Eskom confirms that there will be no extension to the 24 November 2024 deadline for the Token Identifier (TID) update.

The recoding process affects approximately 6.9 million prepaid meters in Eskom-supplied areas.

“Failure to recode by the deadline will prevent customers from loading electricity tokens, rendering their meters inoperable,” it said.

Eskom has already prepared 97% of the meters by pre-coding them, making it simple for customers to complete the process themselves. This Do-It-Yourself process requires customers to purchase credit tokens from authorised vendors, after which they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes to enter into their meters for the update.

Eskom said it is intensifying its awareness campaign to ensure all customers are informed and encourages those who have not yet recoded their meters to act quickly to avoid service disruptions.

“Eskom thanks those who have already completed the process and reassures customers that support teams are available for assistance. Customers needing help can call 0860 037 566,” it added.

BUSINESS REPORT