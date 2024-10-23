Price of average food basket increases by R92,97 in October

Month-on-month the increase ticked in at 1.8% higher and year-on-year, 1% more.

The cost of an average household food basket in October is R5 348,65, R92,97 more from the previous month and R51,07 more from a year ago.

This was according to the the October 2024 Household Affordability Index, which tracks the prices of 44 basic foods from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries.

“Between May 2024 and August 2024, we saw a slight decrease in the overall cost of the basket but in September we again saw an upwards trajectory in the price of the basket, and this has continued in October. This upward trend is taking place as we see petrol and diesel prices decline, stability of electricity supply, interest rates and CPI headline inflation trending downwards. In such a context we would expect that food prices should have continued its lower trajectory and continued on a downward trend,” the index stated.

South Africans are net buyers of food and food affordability largely determines household food security.

“It is therefore incumbent on the food producers and retailers to explain why the prices of certain foods continue to increase, what margins they are working with, and what pressures they encounter. This is necessary to assure consumers that the price they pay reflect true costs of food and that the food and retailer sectors are not unfairly increasing prices, nor holding back or constraining legitimate price drops,” the index stated.

The cost of the core foods still too expensive relative to low wages and social grants.

The core foods remain expensive.

These foods ensure that families do not go hungry whilst also being the primary basis for meals (the starches of maize meal, rice, flour, samp, potatoes, bread), and inputs so that meals can be cooked (e.g. oil), and palatable (e.g. salt, onions, stock cubes, sugar).

These 17 foods cost R2 908,76 in October 2024, and increased by R47,92 (1,7%) over the past month.

Of the 17 foods, 14 increased in price over the past month.

In relation to the value of social grants and minimum wages, families struggle even to afford these basic foods, and basic hygiene products.

“For a healthy populace, it is important that the cost of these foods is affordable, as this may allow women to include more nutritious foods into their family baskets viz. eggs, maas, vegetables and fruits, and meat,” the index further stated.

In October 33 foods increased in price, and 11 foods decreased in price.

Foods in the basket which increased in price in October 2024 by 5% or more, include:

potatoes (19%, or R22,01 on a 10kg pocket),

soup (11%),

carrots (6%),

spinach (9%),

cremora (6%),

bananas (8%),

and oranges (23%).

Foods in the basket which increased in price in October 2024 by 2% or more, include:

Rice (3%),

salt (3%),

frozen chicken portions (3%),

tea (2%),

eggs (3%),

beef liver (2%),

wors (3%),

beef tripe (3%),

fish (4%),

butternut (3%),

cabbage (4%),

apples (4%),

polony (2%),

and apricot jam (3%).

Foods in the basket which decreased in price in October 2024, by 5% or more was chicken feet (-7%).

Foods in the basket which decreased in price in October 2024, by 2% or more, include:

chicken livers (-3%),

tomatoes (-3%),

green pepper (-2%),

peanut butter (-4%),

and brown bread (-2%).

In October 2024, food baskets increased marginally in Joburg and Durban, and substantially in Cape Town and Springbok.

The Maritzburg and Mtubatuba food baskets decreased marginally.

The Joburg basket increased by R4,22 (0,1%) month-on-month, and decreased by R22,22 (-0,4%) year-on-year, to R5 486,87 in October 2024.

The Durban basket increased by R30,68 (0,6%) month-on-month, and increased by R79,80 (1,5%) year-on-year, to R5 257,42 in October 2024.

The Cape Town basket increased by R249,89 (5,0%) month-on-month, and increased by R27,41 (0,5%) year-on-year, to R5 290,07 in October 2024.

The Springbok basket increased by R457,32 (8,3%) month-on-month, and increased by R302,40 (5,4%) year-on-year, to R5 938,01 in October 2024.

The Maritzburg basket decreased by R12,58 (-0,3%) month-on-month, and increased by R52,85 (1,1%) year-on-year, to R5 002,65 in October 2024.

The Mtubatuba basket decreased by R14,49 (-0,3%) month-on-month, and decreased by R86,31 (-1,6%) year-on-year, to R5 387,56 in October 2024.

In October 2024, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R956,40.

Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R14,88 or 1,6%.

Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R23,67 or 2,5%.

In October 2024, the Child Support Grant of R530 is 33% below the Food Poverty Line of R796, and 45% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R956,40).

The National Minimum Wage is R27,58 an hour and R220,64 for an 8-hour day.

In October 2024, with 23 working days, the maximum National Minimum Wage for a General Worker is R5 074,72.

Workers work to support their families.

“The wage workers earn is not just to sustain themselves alone, it is used to support the entire family. For Black South African workers, one wage typically must support 4,1 people. Dispersed in a worker’s family of 4 persons, the NMW, is R1 268,68 per person – this is below the upper-bound poverty line of R1 634 per person per month. The October 2024 average cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four persons is R3 750,75,” the index said.

“On our calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, puts electricity, and transport, taking up 56,8% of a worker’s wage (R2 882,97/R5 074,72). Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving R2 191,75 – for food and everything else), and so in October 2024, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 41,6% (having R2 191,75 left over after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3 750,75). In this scenario there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family. If the entire R2 191,75 all went to buy food, then for a family of 4 persons, it would provide R547,94 per person per month. This is below the food poverty line of R796,” the index further stated.

Household domestic and personal hygiene products

The October 2024 Household Domestic & Personal Hygiene Index increased by R5,62 (0,6%) month-on-month. Year-on-year the household domestic and personal hygiene products index increased by R24,76 (2,5%) bringing the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products to R1 023,81 in October 2024.

