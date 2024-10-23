An aerial view of part of the Port of Richards Bay. Picture: Andre Meyer

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has signed a 15-year lease agreement with South32 Hillside Aluminium as it secures the continued operational presence of South Africa’s only primary aluminium producer at the Port of Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

Hillside is the largest aluminium smelter in the southern hemisphere and produces quality primary aluminium for the domestic and export markets.

“The Hillside Aluminium 15-year lease agreement is facilitated through a process stipulated in Section 79 (1) of the National Ports Act No 12 of 2005, which empowers TNPA to control land use within the port in alignment with the Port Development Framework Plan (PDFP),” it said in a statement yesterday.

TNPA said the premises are zoned for commercial and industrial use, ensuring compliance with strategic development goals.

South32 Hillside Aluminium plays a crucial role in enabling local downstream manufacturing of aluminium products for both domestic and industrial markets. The smelter is also instrumental in stabilising the Eskom electricity grid.

Dennis Mqadi, the port manager at the Port of Richards Bay, said, "The Port of Richards Bay is also dedicated to fostering economic activity that creates and retains jobs in our communities. This partnership does not only secure the future of Hillside Aluminium, but also reinforces the Ports Authority’s commitment to optimising port infrastructure and capacity."

Calvin Mkhabela, the vice president of operations at South32 South Africa, said, “We are excited about this new chapter in our relationship with TNPA. This lease agreement allows us to continue our operations seamlessly and contribute to the economic vitality of the region."

BUSINESS REPORT