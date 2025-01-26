Lesetja Kganyago elected Chancellor of Stellenbosch University

Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor, was unanimously elected to the office of Chancellor of Stellenbosch University (SU) on Friday.

This follows the end of Justice Edwin Cameron’s term in December 2024. The Chancellor is the titular head of the University.

An electoral college consisting of all members of the SU Council and the executive committee of the Senate met to elect the SU’s 16th Chancellor. Kganyago received an honorary doctorate from SU in 2018 and the SU viewed him as one of the finest public-policy minds in the country. In December 2020, Nelson Mandela University also conferred upon him an honorary Doctorate of Commerce.

He holds a Master of Science degree in development economics from London University (School of Oriental and African Studies) and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting and economics from the University of South Africa.

“Tertiary institutions have always played a pivotal role in shaping future leaders and driving social, economic, and cultural transformation in our country. As Chancellor of this dynamic institution, I look forward to inspiring the next generation to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of our country and continent,” Kganyago said in a statement.

SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has been appointed Chancellor of Stellenbosch University. Picture: supplied

“With his unparalleled expertise in economics, finance and leadership, combined with his steadfast dedication to public service, he embodies the qualities we deeply value as an institution. I have no doubt Governor Kganyago will inspire our University community,” Professor Wim de Villiers, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of SU said in a statement.

Kganyago assumed office of Chancellor on Friday, which also marked the start of his five-year term.