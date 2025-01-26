Tourism recovery underway as sector lifts itself up after pandemic brought it to its knees

Kruger National Park has recovered pre-Covid-19 tourism numbers but not regions in South Africa have recovered tourism numbers File Picture: Armand Hough, Independent media

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) said that they welcome the World Tourism Barometer from the UN Tourism report that global tourism is reaching pre Covid-19 numbers.

However, they have raised concerns about tourism numbers locally, having not reached pre-Covid-19 numbers.

Business Report reported this past week, according to the latest World Tourism Barometer from UN Tourism, an estimated 1.4 billion tourists travelled internationally in 2023, indicating a virtual recovery (99%) of pre-pandemic levels.

UN Tourism said that this represents an increase of 11% over 2022, or 140 million more international tourist arrivals, with results driven by strong post-pandemic demand, robust performance from large source markets, and the ongoing recovery of destinations in Asia and the Pacific.

UN Tourism reported that the Middle East, Europe, and Africa saw strong recovery figures in tourism.

“Africa (74 million) welcomed 7% more arrivals than in 2019, and 12% more than in 2023."

Rosemary Anderson, the national chairperson of Fedhasa, said that while the report on global tourism recovery is encouraging, South Africa's experience reflects a more nuanced picture.

“Although we’re seeing positive signs, our full recovery to 2019 levels is still underway, with Q3 2024 data showing international tourist arrivals at 2.1 million, 15.5% below Q3 2019 levels (according to data provided by SA Tourism).”

Anderson added that, however, there is a significant cause for optimism.

“What’s particularly encouraging is the spending behaviour of visitors. Total Foreign Direct Spend (TFDS) for Q3 2024 reached R20.5 billion, exceeding Q3 2019 levels by nearly 6%. Average spend per tourist also saw a significant 25.3% increase compared to 2019, highlighting that, while overall arrival numbers are still stabilising, the visitors we are attracting are staying longer and spending more. This positive trend underpins the value of quality tourism—fewer but higher-spending tourists benefit both the economy and local businesses.”

Anderson said that some regions in South Africa have recovered to pre-Covid-19 numbers.

“We are also encouraged by the performance of specific regions within South Africa. Mpumalanga, for example, has exceeded 2019 arrival numbers, with attractions like the Kruger National Park continuing to draw visitors from across the globe. Traditional strongholds like the Western Cape and Gauteng remain key hubs for international arrivals, while we are seeing growth in secondary regions as well.”

Anderson said this indicates a broadening of South Africa’s appeal, with tourists increasingly eager to explore beyond the usual hotspots.

“While the recovery is uneven across regions, the resilience of key source markets like the UK, Germany, and the US remains a positive indicator.”

Umhlanga Tourism chairperson Jeannie Sarno said that she has no doubt that the UN report is correct and that global tourism has recovered and reached the pre-Covid levels on a global scale.

“This brings comfort to many in the tourism sector, and we should understand that people still want to travel and go on vacations. The world was almost brought to a complete standstill during the pandemic; no prior warnings and arrangements could have possibly been made to prepare us for what we went through, most especially in the tourism sector. Now people want to travel and explore the world or their own country, and it’s their right to do so.”

Sarno added that unfortunately for South Africa, KwaZulu- Natal specifically was not only affected by Covid, but other woes.

“It’s taken us longer, and we are still in the recovery of the civil unrest and the floods that shook our province, but we are almost there in some areas, and other areas are back to normal. I am extremely proud to say that we had a great 2024 Summer Season.”

Fedhasa's East Coast chairperson Brett Tungay said that tourism figures are doing very well worldwide.

“Locally, we are seeing a good recovery of international tourism, especially in Cape Town and in the Kruger area. That hasn't translated to the whole of South Africa, and in KZN, our international arrivals are still down 18 percent. There is still a lot to be done for tourism in South Africa as a whole."

BUSINESS REPORT