Trust crisis 2025: How businesses can rebuild confidence and bridge the divide

The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer has painted a sobering picture of the state of trust in society.

The findings reveal a significant decline in trust across key institutions, including government, business, and media, ushering in what has been termed an "age of grievance."

With 61% of the 33,000 respondents across 28 countries expressing a moderate to high level of grievance against these institutions, businesses are now facing an increasingly adversarial public that demands more accountability, transparency, and meaningful engagement.

What stands out in the report for me is the growing approval of "hostile activism" as a means to force institutional change.

Particularly concerning is the high approval rate among younger demographics, with 53% of respondents aged 18-34 supporting such measures.

In South Africa, this resonates deeply, given our history of social unrest and economic inequality, further highlighting the urgency for businesses to reassess their engagement strategies.

Lessons for business: The need for intentional engagement

In South Africa, the stark divide between the haves and have-nots has fuelled public discontent, often resulting in social unrest and protests. Businesses can no longer afford to operate in isolation from their communities. Instead, they must embrace proactive engagement, ensuring their operations align with societal needs and concerns.

The days of superficial corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives are over because today's consumers demand authentic and impactful efforts that resonate with their lived experiences.

ESG as a priority for rebuilding trust

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies must take centre stage in rebuilding trust.

Companies need to go beyond regulatory compliance and demonstrate a genuine commitment to social investment and environmental stewardship. In the South African context, businesses must be deliberate about creating opportunities for economic inclusion, skills development, and infrastructure investment in underserved communities.

The power of social listening: a game changer

To navigate the current landscape effectively, brands must leverage advanced social listening tools to stay attuned to public sentiment.

At Orange Ink, as an example, our proprietary PR led tool, OI Sense, has proven invaluable in helping businesses go beyond traditional brand profiling and customer engagement.

Social listening provides businesses with an opportunity to:

1.Gauge consumer temperament: Understanding how consumers feel about socio-economic issues allows businesses to craft relevant messages and initiatives that resonate.

2.Identify emerging social and industry trends: Keeping an eye on leading social conversations enables businesses to anticipate shifts and position themselves strategically.

3.Detect potential crises early: Early detection of public dissatisfaction or potential backlash can help businesses address issues before they escalate.

4.Discover brand opportunities: Insights gained from social listening can inform new product offerings, partnerships, and community programs that align with consumer expectations.

The South African imperative: being hands-on and present

The South African business landscape demands a hands-on approach. Companies that actively listen, engage, and invest in their communities will be better positioned to weather the trust deficit.

Whether through on the ground events, grassroots initiatives, or digital engagement, brands must foster authentic relationships with stakeholders. This not only builds trust but also positions businesses as allies in addressing societal challenges.

In an era where distrust is at an all-time high, businesses must move from a position of reactive crisis management to proactive engagement and transparency.

The insights from Edelman's 2025 Trust Barometer serve as a clarion call for businesses to double down on ESG efforts, embrace social listening, and demonstrate their commitment to being part of the solution.

As the South African market continues to grapple with economic challenges and social inequalities, brands that lead with purpose and community-centric strategies will emerge as trusted partners in building a better future.

By Portia Mvubu, senior digital and communications manager at Orange Ink.

