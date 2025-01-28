Breaking the Bias: can AI rewrite the rules of racial inclusion in marketing?

AI ethics is an emerging yet fragmented area, marked by diverse and often conflicting perspectives. Image Lab: AI

By Philasande Sokhela

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the marketing landscape, but its rapid development has outpaced ethical considerations, leaving critical gaps that demand attention. While marketers are leveraging AI to optimise campaigns, enhance customer targeting, and streamline processes, the ethical implications of these technologies—especially concerning biases—must not be overlooked.

The ethics of AI: a fragmented field

AI ethics is an emerging yet fragmented area, marked by diverse and often conflicting perspectives. Research highlights systemic issues of oppression and marginalisation embedded within AI systems, yet these concerns are underrepresented in leading AI ethics discussions. Scholars like Birhane et al. emphasise the importance of confronting power asymmetries to drive meaningful progress in ethical AI development.

Despite the strides in developing fairness-oriented tools, many AI systems perpetuate societal inequities. For instance, large language models (LLMs) often reflect racial biases and fail to incorporate African-centered perspectives, limiting their effectiveness in addressing systemic inequities. Marketers relying on such technologies must be cautious, ensuring their tools promote inclusivity rather than reinforcing existing disparities.

Real-world impacts of AI bias

Consider Gemini, a generative AI tool, which has been found to exclude narratives involving Black individuals, revealing the racial biases coded into its algorithms. Similarly, automatic speech recognition (ASR) systems frequently fail to understand Black users, forcing them to modify their speech to be recognized. This alienation fuels frustration and reinforces the notion that AI is not designed for everyone.

Even AI virtual assistants, often crafted with a "white feminine" persona, reflect and perpetuate societal norms of white superiority, subtly shaping how users perceive technological competence. These biases in AI design echo broader societal inequities, underscoring the urgent need for inclusive innovation.

The path forward: inclusive AI in marketing

To foster trust and equity, marketers must champion ethical AI practices. This involves protecting consumer privacy, verifying data accuracy, and actively mitigating algorithmic bias. Moreover, investing in AI systems rooted in diverse cultural perspectives, such as those informed by African-centred scholarship, can address systemic inequities while promoting social and economic justice.

Black feminist critiques offer invaluable insights into dismantling these biases, advocating for a future where AI reflects diverse human experiences. For marketers, this means going beyond surface-level fairness to build systems that genuinely resonate with a broad spectrum of audiences.

Why business leaders should care

The business community cannot afford to overlook the implications of AI bias. Beyond ethical obligations, inclusive AI enhances brand reputation, deepens customer trust, and unlocks untapped market potential. By addressing biases today, businesses can ensure their strategies align with evolving societal expectations while fostering long-term growth.

AI is not just a technological tool—it reflects the values we choose to embed within it. For marketers, the challenge lies not only in harnessing AI's potential but in doing so responsibly, ensuring that innovation drives equity and inclusion. It’s time to shift the narrative and place ethical, inclusive AI at the heart of marketing strategies.

Philasande Sokhela is a digital marketing expert and author

