Rand weakens against US dollar

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, weighed down by losses in mining and retail sector stocks, Anchor Capital said on Tuesday.

Platinum miners, Impala Platinum, Anglo American Platinum and Northam Platinum dropped 6.0%, 5.8% and 2.9%, respectively.

Gold miners, Sibanye Stillwater, DRDGold and Gold Fields declined 3.9%, 2.5% and 1.0%, respectively.

Diversified miners, Kumba Iron Ore, African Rainbow Minerals and Pan African Resources shed 3.8%, 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively.

Retailers, Foschini Group, Mr Price Group, Pick ‘n Pay Stores and Cashbuild fell 3.8%, 3.1%, 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively.

Food companies, Famous Brands and Astral Foods decreased 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

The JSE All Share index declined 0.1% to close at 84,187.69.

Commodities

At 05:30 today, Brent prices marginally rose to trade at $77.11/bl.

Yesterday, Brent prices fell 1.8% to settle at $77.08/bl, as surge in interest for Chinese start-up DeepSeek's low-cost artificial intelligence (AI) model sparked concerns about reduced energy demand for data centers.

At 05:30, gold prices declined 0.1% to trade at $2,739.29/oz.

Yesterday, gold declined 1.1% to close at $2,741.65/oz, amid broader market sell-off driven by growing interest in Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek.

Yesterday, copper declined 2.0% to close at $8,972.06/mt. Aluminium closed 1.3% lower at $2,607.08/mt.

Currencies

Yesterday, the South African rand weakened against the US dollar.

In the US, new home sales rose more than expected in December. Moreover, the Chicago Fed national activity index advanced in December. Also, the Dallas Fed manufacturing business index improved in January.

The yield on benchmark bonds rose yesterday. The yield on the SA 10-year generic bond climbed to 10.46%, while that for SA 20-year generic bond rose to 11.35%.

At 05:30, the US dollar was trading 0.6% higher against the South African rand at R18.8401, while the euro is trading marginally higher at R19.6560.

The British pound has gained 0.2% against the South African rand to trade at R23.4520.

Yesterday, the euro marginally declined against most of the major currencies.

In Germany, the Ifo business climate improved more than expected in January. The Ifo current situation index rose more than expected in January. Meanwhile, the expectations index dropped in January

At 05:30, the euro slipped 0.5% against the US dollar to trade at $1.0437, while it has weakened 0.1% against the British pound to trade at GBP0.8386.

