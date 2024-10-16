Smart urban planning to climate proof the future

Urban settlements represent critical leverage points for climate action, such as improving housing quality, upgrading infrastructure, and integrating sustainable technologies can provide immediate benefits while increasing long-term resilience, the writer says. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers.

By Dhesigen Naidoo

South Africa is experiencing a combination of heat waves, storm surges, and floods in addition to other climate-related extreme weather events.

The brunt of these events results in the highest damage in the urban environment.

Cities are hotspots of climate risk, and as the 6th Assessment Report of the IPCC makes clear, they are also key leverage points for effective climate action.

They are hubs of opportunity for innovation in climate-smart solutions.

Smart urban planning is the pathway to climate-proof cities.

The necessity to climate-proof cities is becoming increasingly urgent and in South Africa, where informal settlements and peri-urban areas are home to millions of people, the stakes are especially high.

Urbanisation is reshaping the global landscape, with rapidly growing cities and towns.

We need to move rapidly, smartly, and innovatively to climate-proof the urban environment. If we fall short in this drive to climate-resilient cities, towns and districts, the levels of loss and damage in multiple dimensions may become irreversible.

South Africa’s urban landscape is polarised between affluent, well-serviced areas and under-serviced townships and informal settlements, which lack basic infrastructure.

The socio-economic challenges of large segments of the population living with deep-seated inequalities mean these communities are even more vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Urban settlements represent critical leverage points for climate action, such as improving housing quality, upgrading infrastructure, and integrating sustainable technologies can provide immediate benefits while increasing long-term resilience.

However, doing so requires a 360-degree understanding of the realities of these areas.

In this context, smart urban planning must go beyond traditional infrastructure upgrades.

It requires an integrated approach that addresses both the physical and socio-economic dimensions of vulnerability.

Tackling the challenges of sustainable settlements beyond infrastructure.

Social and economic vulnerability, including high unemployment rates and limited or lack of access to basic and essential services like sanitation, clean water, and electricity, further compounds the risks posed by climate change.

In peri-urban areas, the challenges are slightly different but no less pressing. These peri-urban clusters are already burdened with inadequate infrastructure and resources and are ill-prepared to accommodate a growing influx of people displaced by negative climate impacts. The urban fringes often become zones of settlement for those escaping impacted rural areas or low-lying coastal zones affected by sea-level rise.

Smart urban planning and rapid implementation are key to climate-proofing South Africa's cities, particularly as the country faces the dual challenges of rapid urbanization and climate change.

Urban settlements can become hotspots of social tensions, environmental degradation, and increased vulnerability.

Urban settlements are uniquely positioned to drive climate action, but remain hotspots for climate vulnerability, especially in low-income and informal settlements.

To address these challenges, South Africa must adopt smart urban planning approaches that focus on building climate-resilient cities. This includes the integration of four climate-smart interactions that specifically address the vulnerabilities of our human settlements.

Implementing Green Infrastructure, such as green roofs, urban parks, and wetlands, can mitigate extreme weather, improve air quality, and manage stormwater in settlements thus reducing flood risks.

Addressing the ongoing water crisis, including upgrading water distribution, promoting rainwater harvesting, and enhancing drainage systems, as highlighted by Cape Town’s 2018 water crisis.

Additionally, energy-efficient housing solutions, such as solar power and passive cooling, can improve resilience in informal settlements.

Building community resilience through climate risk education, skills training, and social networks is crucial, especially for informal economies dependent on local adaptation efforts.

The call to government across all levels is that it should prioritise coordination and integration by incorporating climate resilience into all aspects of urban policy, from housing and transportation to energy and land-use planning.

The announcement by the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, last week on World Habitat Day that the new Human Settlements White Paper will provide an enabling policy framework for the delivery of sustainable human settlements that are spatially integrated, inclusive, and equitable is welcomed as it should address some of the climate action related aspects.

Most importantly, a well-resourced local-level thrust to complement the national sectoral adaptation strategies is our best bet to not only realize a reasonable level of climate resilience but will also accelerate our developmental objectives.

The scale of the investment needs requires partnership.

Given the significant investment needed to upgrade infrastructure and build new climate-resilient projects, partnerships between the public and private sectors are essential. These collaborations can mobilise resources and drive innovation that is necessary to implement large-scale solutions.

The upgrading of urban infrastructure to be climate-resilient is a massive undertaking and immediate opportunities will need to include retrofitting ageing infrastructure, such as stormwater drainage systems.

Investment must also be advanced to build new infrastructure that can withstand future climate impacts.

Most importantly, the involvement of local communities in the planning and implementation of climate-smart solutions will ensure that solutions are tailored to local needs while fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility for the upkeep of such infrastructure.

Through the scaling up of these solutions, South Africa can build a future where urban areas are not only more livable but also more adaptable to the changing climate.

Dhesigen Naidoo, Head of Adaptation at the Presidential Climate Commission.

