Creative entrepreneurs drive township economic development

John Mathebula and Manyane Rantai (centre) showcase miniatures of some of their furniture designs at the graduation. With them are (from left) Furntech CEO Michael Reddy, Pernod Ricard Africa-Middle East Corporate Affairs Director Pamela Nkuna, and Pernod Ricard South Africa Sustainability and Responsibility Manager Kalashni Narainsamy. Image: Supplied.

A group of eight township furniture makers have between them created 42 jobs and generated a turnover of R2 million since joining a two-year entrepreneurial development programme.

The group graduated from the programme at a ceremony held at the Pernod Ricard Foundation earlier this week.

John Baptiste Mathebula and Manyane Rantai, co-directors of Add Decor and Projects, turned their creative vision into concrete profits and employment for members of their community, after learning the craft of furniture making as part of the Pernod Ricard Makers Programme, in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government and the Furniture Technology Centre Trust (Furntech).

Mathebula began his creative journey as a schoolboy sketch artist, doing portraits of classmates and his social circle, before earning a living by doing paintings on commission for local restaurants. It was when he was asked to spruce up the eateries’ furniture with a lick of paint that the seed was planted for him to branch out into furniture restoration.

Then, in 2014, he joined a learnership programme at Furntech, where he learned the craft of upholstery, expanding his repertoire to include making headboards and couches, and his love for making furniture grew.

He started the company in 2017 with Rantai and joined the Pernod Ricard Makers Programme two years ago.

“The programme has given us exposure and linked us with clients we would never have reached on our own,” he said. He also benefited from participation in prestigious expos like the Rand Show and Decorex, which has generated a whole new group of more affluent customers.

“My dream is to employ people permanently and create breadwinners, to expand and have branches all over South Africa,” he said.

Rantai shares a passion for making furniture, including cabinet making, interior design and renovations, a new avenue that has seen him working on a makeover for a Sandton-based business.

Hosea Matlou (centre) with (L-R) Furntech CEO Michael Reddy, and Pernod Ricard’s Pamela Nkuna and Kalashni Narainsamy. PICTURE: Philip Mostert.

Like Mathebula he started as a visual artist but found it limiting.

He discovered a more rewarding outlet for his talents in upholstery, before adding wooden furniture to his range of skills.

His ambition is to have a store and workshop, which would allow him to work extra hours and be more productive.

Participants in the programme received Seta-accredited training covering carpentry, business management, manufacturing, technology and accounting.

Gauteng Department of Economic Development Acting Head of Department Mpho Nawa applauded the graduates.

“Our partnership with Furntech and Pernod Ricard represents the power of collaboration in addressing unemployment, poverty and skills development. This programme has uplifted emerging entrepreneurs and contributed to creating sustainable economic growth, testament to the potential we can unlock,” Nawa said.

Pamela Nkuna, Corporate Affairs Director for Pernod Ricard Africa-Middle East, said the Makers programme was an expression of the company’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment.

“Creativity and craftmanship are a part of Pernod Ricard’s history, while people are at the heart of everything we do and our collective spirit of conviviality. We are happy to help our Makers tell their stories through their craft,” said Nkuna.

The next intake of 10 participants began their journey on the Pernod Ricard Foundation Makers programme earlier this month.

Graduates of the Pernod Ricard Foundation Makers Programme display miniatures of their wares, while Furntech CEO Michael Reddy, Pernod Ricard Africa CEO Sola Oke, and Corporate Affairs Director for Africa-Middle East, Pamela Nkuna, look on.

BUSINESS REPORT