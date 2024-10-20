Workplace Bullies: What to do

In South Africa, workplace bullying often goes unreported because of fear of retaliation or disbelief. Image: Supplied.

By Anja van Beek

Bullying in the workplace is a reality that many employees face but few talk about openly, and this is a huge problem.

Imagine a manager who consistently withholds information that is critical for effective performance, or a colleague who spreads harmful rumours about another team member to undermine their credibility.

The issue is particularly concerning in workplaces, given the lack of widespread awareness and the limited avenues for resolution.

Unlike more explicit forms of workplace misconduct, bullying is often insidious, taking the form of subtle behaviours that, over time, can erode an individual’s confidence, wellbeing, and professional performance.

But what exactly does corporate bullying look like?

These are not just isolated incidents; they are part of a pattern that constitutes bullying.

What is Workplace Bullying?

It can be defined as repeated, and unreasonable behaviour directed towards a worker or a group of workers that creates a risk to health and safety.

Workplace bullying is usually seen as acts or verbal comments that could psychologically or 'mentally' hurt or isolate a person in the workplace.

Corporate bullying isn't just about aggressive behaviour; it’s about power dynamics.

In South Africa, workplace bullying often goes unreported because of fear of retaliation or disbelief.

Workplace bullying manifests in various ways.

Here’s a few scenarios:

The Excluder: Sarah is an experienced project manager, but her supervisor routinely excludes her from important meetings. She’s left out of key decisions that impacts her work, making her feel isolated and undervalued.

The Micro-manager: James, a software developer, finds his manager scrutinising every tiny detail of his work, making him redo tasks unnecessarily and frequently criticising him in front of others. The constant micromanagement has caused him immense stress, and his work quality has begun to suffer as a result.

The Rumour manager: Thabo, a marketing specialist, hears through the grapevine that a colleague is spreading rumours about him not meeting deadlines, despite no evidence to support these claims. These rumours start to affect his relationships with others in the team and his reputation within the company.

The Hindrance manager: A scenario not uncommon in workplaces involves supervisors deliberately changing work arrangements, such as rosters and leave schedules, to inconvenience a particular employee. For instance, Lisa, who has childcare responsibilities, finds her work shifts suddenly altered without consultation, making it nearly impossible for her to balance work and family life. This kind of targeted behaviour forces Lisa into a stressful position where she has to choose between her job and her personal commitments.

The Resource denier: Mark, an up-and-coming sales executive, is consistently denied access to essential resources needed for his job. His requests for additional training, consultation with senior team members, or access to specific software are repeatedly ignored by management. Without these resources, Mark struggles to meet his targets, and his growth within the company stalls, despite his hard work and potential.

The Task Over loader: In another scenario, Maria, a junior analyst, is given tasks that are unreasonably beyond her skill level, without the necessary support or guidance. Simultaneously, she is also assigned menial tasks that are far below her capabilities. This inconsistent workload creates confusion, frustration, and a sense of inadequacy, making it impossible for her to find her footing or showcase her true potential.

The Isolator: Finally, consider a situation where an employee, Sindiso, is systematically excluded from social and professional networks within the company. His colleagues frequently go out for team lunches, discuss projects without him, and he’s left off email threads on important communications. This exclusion not only affects his social standing but also leaves him out of the loop on critical developments, making his job increasingly difficult.

These examples highlight the various forms of workplace bullying that can occur, often flying under the radar but leaving lasting scars on those affected.

These behaviours aren’t always easy to pinpoint, but they leave lasting scars.

Victims often experience anxiety, depression, and a decline in job performance, leading to higher absenteeism and even resignation.

The (real) cost of workplace bullying

The cost of bullying is immense—not just to the individual but to the business as a whole.

Productivity drops, innovation is stifled, and the workplace culture becomes toxic.

For instance, a global study by Gartner found that companies with high levels of workplace bullying suffer from significantly reduced employee engagement and increased turnover, which ultimately impacts the bottom-line.

For example: a large retail company, despite being a market leader, the company struggled with high employee turnover and declining productivity.

An internal audit revealed that bullying was rampant among middle management.

Employees felt demotivated and disengaged, leading to poor customer service and dwindling sales.

The company had to undertake an extensive culture transformation programme to address these issues—an expensive and time-consuming process that could have been avoided had bullying been addressed sooner.

Why Bullying Isn’t Stopped

One of the main reasons? It’s difficult to prove. It often takes place behind closed doors or in subtle ways that leave little evidence.

Additionally, the lines between firm management and bullying can be blurred, leaving employees confused about whether their experience qualifies as bullying.

Also, South Africa’s legal framework for addressing bullying is still evolving. While the Code of Good Practice on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace provides some guidelines, there is still a lack of clear legal philosophy on corporate bullying.

This leaves many employees without a clear path to seek justice, especially when the bullying is more subtle.

Incorporating Tobie Nel, CEO from Effectus Harmony’s viewpoint on corporate bullying sheds light on the deeper, strategic factors behind these behaviours in the workplace. He argues that:

"While many of the behaviours we label as bullying are harmful, it’s essential to recognise that much of it stems from strategic oversight. The workplace is often a high-pressure environment, and senior management tends to focus more on operations and logistics than on organisational culture. This lack of emphasis on softer skills—such as stress management or people leadership—means many managers simply don’t have the tools or training to lead effectively, making bullying seem like an acceptable norm."

What Can Be Done?

So, how can companies create a safer, more respectful work environment? Here are some practical strategies:

Clear Lines of Communication: Encourage team members to speak up about their experiences without fear of retaliation. Implement anonymous reporting channels and ensure that every complaint is taken seriously and get back to the team member with steps of action. Set Clear Policies: Develop and enforce policies that define bullying and outline the consequences of such behaviour. Ensure that these policies are well-communicated and regularly revisited. Training and Education: Regular training sessions can help employees recognise the signs of bullying and understand how to address it. These sessions should be mandatory for both management and team members. Support Systems: Provide access to counselling services and mental health resources for those affected by bullying. Having an in-house HR representative dedicated to handling bullying complaints can also be beneficial. Keep records: If you’re a team member experiencing bullying, it is best to keep records of evidence of this behaviour to escalate this effectively. Be factual and specific in what was observed, including the words that were said and specific actions. Lead by Example: Leadership must set the tone by modelling respectful behaviour and taking immediate action when bullying is reported. A company’s culture is a reflection of its unwritten rules, how teams behave and what its leaders tolerate and overlook -- a zero-tolerance stance on bullying can significantly improve the work environment.

Workplace bullying is seen as a silent epidemic in South African workplaces, with far-reaching consequences for both employees and businesses.

Addressing it requires a concerted effort from leadership to create a culture of respect, accountability, and support. By taking proactive steps, companies can protect their employees, enhance their productivity, and ultimately build a healthier, more positive workplace.

Anja van Beek, Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach.

