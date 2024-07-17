Samsung opens pre-orders for all-new Galaxy Z series and intelligent wearables

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 headlines Samsung’s new mobile offerings and will take Galaxy AI to the next level.

Following a highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 10, Samsung Electronics South Africa has officially opened pre-orders for its latest range of mobile and wearable devices.

The event, and all unveiled products, showcased Samsung’s commitment to innovation and enhancing user-experiences through cutting-edge technology.

From July 10, customers can pre-order the newly unveiled Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, along with a suite of advanced wearable devices. Pre-order fulfilment will begin from July 25.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 headline Samsung’s new mobile offerings - and by taking Galaxy AI to the next level, they demonstrate the company’s dedication to redefining smartphone design and functionality. Complementing these devices with their own AI-powered features are the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 Classic, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Galaxy Buds3 – each designed to integrate seamlessly with Samsung’s ecosystem of products.

With the introduction of the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung is opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor perfectly designed to enable a range of unique mobile experiences.

The intelligent wearable line-up aims to empower users with comprehensive health and wellness features, further enhancing Samsung’s vision for Galaxy AI to deliver personalised insights and holistic wellness experiences.

Recommended retail prices*:

•Galaxy Z Fold6 512 GB - R45 999

•Galaxy Z Fold6 256 GB - R43 499

•Galaxy Z Flip6 - R25 999

•Galaxy Watch Ultra - R19 999

•Galaxy Watch7 44mm - R7 499

•Galaxy Watch7 40mm - R6 999

•Galaxy Buds3 Pro - R4 999

•Galaxy Buds3 - R3 999

Customers who pre-order can also take advantage of an exclusive offer and receive up to R2 000 in accessories vouchers (terms and conditions apply). In addition, for a limited time only, customers can receive up to R15 000 when trading in their qualifying devices towards the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6.

For your peace of mind, Samsung Care+ – which protects your products with certified care from Samsung experts for accidental damage – will be offered for a reduced once-off fee of R999 during the pre-order valid between July 10 and October 31**.

For more information, please visit Samsung Newsroom, Samsung mobile press or Samsung.com

* Recommended retail prices only. Prices may vary per retailer.

** Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefit, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, visit https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/samsung-care-plus/