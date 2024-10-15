5 essential steps to safeguard against funeral cover scams

Funeral cover fraud is on the rise in South Africa, putting grieving families at risk. Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. File photo.
By Isaac Mudau
Funeral cover fraud is a growing stain on South Africa's insurance industry. Dishonest individuals and organisations are exploiting grieving families and the complexities of funeral policies for their gain. This exploitation takes many forms, from falsifying death certificates to issuing policies without the policyholder's knowledge.
While funeral cover fraud is a growing concern in South Africa, policyholders can protect themselves with the right knowledge. Understanding your policy, choosing reputable funeral providers, and monitoring premiums and cover are crucial steps.
Here are some ways you can safeguard yourself and your loved ones:
1. Vet your provider
2. Understand your policy
3. Stay informed and monitor your cover
4. Beware of red flags
5. Report suspected fraud
Legal protection and insurance regulations
South Africa's insurance industry operates under strict regulations, like the Insurance Act and the Long-term Insurance Act, to prevent fraud and protect policyholders. These laws ensure insurers are financially stable, licensed, and governed effectively to pay out claims. These regulations also set standards for fair pricing and administration of funeral products, safeguarding consumers from fraudulent practices.
Violating these regulations carries severe penalties. For example, conducting an insurance business without a licence can result in a fine of up to R10 million. Both funeral providers and consumers need to understand these legal requirements to ensure policies remain valid and enforceable.
* Mudau is a chief operating officer: Funeral Business at BrightRock.
