The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 4 warning for Gauteng to brace for heavy thunderstorms and lightning expected in the coming days. The warning comes after a week of heatwaves and high temperatures in the region.

Severe weather patterns in the first half of this year have demonstrated that these types of events can cause catastrophe to the environment and its residents, leading to widespread flooding and significant property and vehicle damage.

Commenting on this is Marius Kemp, head of Personal Underwriting at Santam, said. "There are steps that can be taken to lower risks associated with property or personal damage during these extreme weather events," Kemp advised. "Everyone needs to consider their safety and that of their home and belongings, therefore South Africans need to be careful and exercise extreme vigilance in the wake of the severe weather conditions that may inflict the country."

He advises the emphasis remains on vigilance and preparedness to mitigate the risks posed by these increasingly frequent and devastating climatic events.

He shares these tips below:

Driving through a downpour:

If at all possible, avoid areas prone to flooding – particularly in periods of heavy downpours

Monitor the local radio stations in your area for weather and traffic updates and plan your route accordingly

Reduce your driving speed in rainy conditions and increase your following distance from the vehicle in front of you

Make sure your headlights are switched on (Do not put these on the bright setting)

Be alert and be aware of the vehicles around you – particularly in times of poor visibility

Obey the rules of the road, especially any temporary signage or hazard warnings around flooding

Should you find yourself in deep water:

Stay calm and stay alert - do not panic

Avoid driving through sections of water where you are unable to see the road, this is both risky and dangerous

Do not drive around or through barricades – they have been put there for your safety

Should your vehicle be trapped by rising water, stop, then get out of the car and move to safer or higher ground. Your safety and the safety of your passengers is more important than your vehicle

How to protect your vehicle:

If possible, use a GPS or Maps app functionality to search for covered parking facilities nearby (such as a shopping mall)

Cover your car with thick fleecy blankets

Think of investing in a low-cost vehicle carport

Ensure that your car is insured for the correct value and that your policy will cover hail damage

How to protect your house:

Clear gutters of debris frequently to ensure less chance of overflow that could lead to water push backs and potential internal water damage

Inspect the roof regularly and be vigilant about maintaining it

Keep trees and shrubs trimmed to prevent branch or debris damage to a home

Secure outdoor furniture or move it under cover

Ensure that your home and household contents are insured for the correct replacement value

PERSONAL FINANCE