How to safeguard your home against weather-related damage

By: Karen Rimmer

16 October 2024: The weather around the country has delivered unexpected results this spring so far, from freezing cold temperatures to incredibly hot days. However, we know that the warmer months are approaching. It's easy to overlook essential home maintenance tasks that are crucial for protecting your property and ensuring adequate insurance coverage - whether you're dealing with leaks, wear and tear, or preparing your roof for all-weather circumstances, staying proactive and vigilant is key. Here are some expert tips to help you maintain a secure and well-insured home all year round:

Maintain outdoor spaces

With gardens being impacted by drought in some regions, it's crucial to maintain your sprinkler system to avoid costly damage. Regularly check for leaks or malfunctions, and to ensure that your outdoor furniture and structures are properly maintained.

Encourage water awareness by informing your neighbour about any issues with their taps or water tanks near your property. Maintaining good relations with neighbours and staying proactive in property upkeep can help prevent potential insurance complications during third-party claims.

Additionally, keep an eye out for fire hazards such as dead shrubs or trees that need to be trimmed back, especially during warmer weather. The summer months, which are just around the corner, can be a time when strong winds arise in some parts of the country, so it’s important to get ahead of any potential hazards.

Support your roof for year-round protection

While the roof often goes unnoticed during general home maintenance, it plays a critical role in shielding your home from the elements. Prioritise having a specialist assess the age and condition of your roof to identify any areas of concern. Regular inspections can help detect signs of deterioration early and prevent costly damage. Keep your gutters clear to avoid blockages and ensure that all components are securely fastened to prevent damage during spring or summer storms. Checking for cracked tiles, loose sheeting, and deteriorating timber can help maintain the structural integrity of your roof and prevent leaks.

Take a closer look inside

Water leaks in your home can lead to significant damage if left unchecked, making it essential to address these promptly. By scheduling a thorough inspection with a trusted plumber, you can identify and resolve any hidden leaks in your bathroom or kitchen. Look out for warning signs such as mould, condensation, or damaged flooring, and seek professional assistance if needed. Regular maintenance tasks like repairing tiles, clearing drains, and resealing areas can help prevent leaks and ensure your home stays protected.

It's also significantly easier to repair these kinds of issues when it’s warmer so that repairs will dry faster. This also means you won’t get caught out next year when the cold weather returns.

Update your insurance policy for peace of mind

Your insurance policy should accurately reflect the replacement value of your property as well as any special indoor features, including pricey tiling. This is essential for comprehensive cover.

As the end of the year draws closer, remember to note recurring maintenance tasks on your calendar to ensure they are not overlooked. For example, include your geyser and garden taps on your checklist. Regular upkeep not only protects your property but also saves you time, stress, and money in the long run.

* Rimmer is the head of distribution at PSG Insure.

