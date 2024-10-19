A new dawn for the Raging Bull Awards

Personal Finance editor Dieketseng Maleke with winners of South African Manager of the year, Fairtree Asset Management, at the 2024 Raging Bull Awards at the CTICC Cape Town. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane, Independent Newspapers.

In a significant development for the investment industry, the 29th annual Raging Bull Awards, which is set to take place on January 27, 2025, in Cape Town, will recognise outstanding performance across the South African collective investment universe, from actively managed unit trust funds to index-tracking exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Dubbed the "Oscars" of the investment world, this prestigious event will unfold at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, with the evening being hosted by Independent Media's Personal Finance team.

The awards have traditionally celebrated extraordinary performance by actively managed unit trust funds, providing a platform for fund managers to showcase their skills in selecting robust investments while prioritising risk aversion and consistency. However, as passive funds have grown in popularity, this section of the market cannot be ignored any longer. The new awards will give investors a more comprehensive view of the investment universe as a whole and of where the greatest value lies. This is especially pertinent as investors increasingly seek transparency, clarity, and value for money in their investment choices.

The Raging Bull Awards is proud to partner with new data providers, Iress and a global financial services provider, to assess and determine the top funds on straight and risk-adjusted performance.

More details will be revealed soon on the global financial services provider.

Personal Finance editor, Dieketseng Maleke, expressed enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "I am excited to welcome our new data providers, Iress and the global financial services provider. The Raging Bull Awards has been crowning winning unit trusts since 1997, and we are committed to continuing with accurate data calculations and formulas for the awards." She added that the move comes after parting ways with the previous data provider, demonstrating a commitment to attaining the best results for stakeholders in the investment community.

With the awards set to uphold the legacy of recognising investment excellence, anticipation is already building for an event that promises glamour, celebration, and recognition of the talent that fuels South Africa's financial landscape.

"Iress South Africa is pleased to announce its partnership with a global financial services provider, and the respected Raging Bull Awards as the official data provider.

"This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting excellence in the financial industry and aligns with our growth within the asset management sector. By partnering with these distinguished awards, we continue to focus on delivering value to our clients and strengthening our role as a reliable industry partner".

PERSONAL FINANCE